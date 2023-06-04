BALASORE, India – The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.
Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Balasore district in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades.
Jaya Verma Sinha, a senior railway official, said preliminary investigations revealed that a signal was given to the high-speed Coromandel Express to run on the main track line, but the signal later changed, and the train instead entered an adjacent loop line where it rammed into a freight train loaded with iron ore.
The collision flipped Coromandel Express’ coaches onto another track, causing the incoming Yesvantpur-Howrah Express also to derail, she said. The passenger trains, carrying 2,296 people, were not speeding, she said.
Verma said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. About 22 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 40,000 miles of track.
Body found in Iowa’s apartment collapse
The body of one of three men who had been missing after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, has been found, a city official confirmed Sunday.
Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday, city spokeswoman Sarah Ott said. Two other men – 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien – are still unaccounted for. Colvin, 42, is the first person confirmed to have died in the collapse.
No other details were immediately released. Prien’s daughter, Nancy Prien Frezza, told The Associated Press that she has not received any updates on the search for her father.
Authorities have said that searching the building was extremely dangerous – and that it was constantly shifting and at risk of further collapse, putting rescuers at great risk. An Iowa task force completed a search for survivors on Thursday and began focusing on shoring up the structure for recovery efforts.
NATO sees no gains in talks with Turkey
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made no breakthrough Sunday in talks about Sweden’s membership in the military organization with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with officials from the two countries to meet in just over a week to try to bridge their differences.
NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time President Joe Biden and other allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the move. All 31 member countries must ratify a candidate’s accession protocol for it to join the trans-Atlantic alliance.
Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient on terror organizations and security threats, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. Hungary has also delayed its approval, but the reasons why haven’t been made clear publicly.
Tiananmen Square restrictions tighten
China tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of the military suppression of 1989 pro-democracy protests that left a still unknown number of people dead and discussions and commemorations forbidden within the country.
In Hong Kong, which was the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, eight people, including activists and artists, were detained on the eve of the anniversary, underscoring the city’s shrinking room for freedom of expression. Police said late Sunday they arrested a woman for allegedly obstructing police officers in performing their duties and took 23 other people away on suspicion of breaching public peace for further investigation.
Discussion of the seven weeks of student-led protests that attracted workers and artists and their violent resolution has long been suppressed in China. It also became increasingly off-limits in Hong Kong since a sweeping national security law imposed in 2020.
80 girls poisoned in Afghan schools
Nearly 80 girls were poisoned and hospitalized in two separate attacks at their primary schools in northern Afghanistan, a local education official said Sunday.
It is thought to be the first time this kind of assault has happened since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021 and began their crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.
Girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade, including university, and women are barred from most jobs and public spaces. The education official said the person who orchestrated the poisoning had a personal grudge but did not elaborate.
The attacks took place in Sar-e-Pul province over Saturday and Sunday. The girls are in grades 1 to 6.
Todd leaving as host of ‘Meet the Press’
Chuck Todd said Sunday that he’ll be leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show, to be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker.
Todd, 51, told viewers that “I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late” and that he’d promised his family he wouldn’t do that.
Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump, during a polarized time, and there were rumors that his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer, but NBC gave no indication this was anything other than Todd’s decision. It’s unclear when Todd’s last show will be.
“Meet the Press” was third in viewers after CBS’ “Face the Nation” and ABC’s “This Week,” each averaging 2.5 million to 2.9 million viewers, in the Nielsen company’s most recent ratings.
A Michigan wildfire that's burned more than 3 square miles amid hot, dry conditions was sparked by a campfire, the state Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.
The Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County began about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township and was traced to a campfire on private property, the department said in a Sunday update. Grayling is located about 150 miles north of Lansing.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fire, which has scorched more than 2,000 acres, was 85% contained by Sunday morning after the agency’s fire crews and partner agencies worked through the night to combat the blaze.
On Saturday, the wildfire pushed west and southwest, burning through stands of jack pine, mixed pines and oak, threatening multiple buildings. Heavy smoke from the fire prompted the closure of Interstate 75 from Saturday afternoon until shortly before midnight, the department said.