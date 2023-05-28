RED RIVER, N.M. – Three men killed in a weekend shootout at a New Mexico motorcycle rally were members of rival outlaw biker gangs, and the violence stemmed from a previous altercation between them in Albuquerque, authorities said Sunday.
New Mexico State Police said three other bikers are facing charges and two of them were among the five wounded in Saturday’s shooting involving the Bandidos and the Waterdogs in the mountain resort town of Red River.
Two were declared dead at the scene and the third at a hospital. Three other men belonging to motorcycle gangs were injured in the shootout. The wounded were transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos.
Most of Main Street closed to the public on Sunday as part of the State Police’s investigation and law enforcement requested businesses in the area remain closed.
WWII bomber pilot ID’d from February ’44
An Army Air Force pilot from Pennsylvania killed during World War II has been accounted for almost eight decades later, military authorities said. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said last week that 2nd Lt. James Litherland, 25, of South Williamsport was accounted for in March.
In February 1944, Litherland was co-piloting a B-17F Flying Fortress that was struck by anti-aircraft fire after a bombing raid on a German V-2 rocket site in Bois-Coquerel, France. Three airmen parachuted to safety, but Litherland and six other crew members were still on board when the plane crashed near Le Translay, France, authorities said.
Six sets of remains were recovered near the crash site but only five were identified. In 2018, more material was recovered from the crash site and the unknown remains were exhumed from a cemetery in France. Dental and anthropological analysis and DNA evidence was used to identify the remains as those of Litherland, officials said.
Litherland’s daughter, Suzanne Walker, called the efforts to identify his remains “amazing.” He will be laid to rest in Williamsport.
Indian loses job after reservoir drained
A government official in India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie.
Food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped his Samsung smartphone in Kherkatta dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last week, The Times of India newspaper reported.
Vishwas first asked local divers to jump into the reservoir to find the device, claiming it contained sensitive government data. But after the initial efforts to retrieve his smartphone failed, he asked for the reservoir to be emptied using diesel pumps.
Over the next three days, more than 2 million liters of water were pumped out from the reservoir, which is enough to irrigate at least 1,500 acres of land during India’s scorching summer. In videos that went viral on social media, Vishwas is seen sitting under a red umbrella as diesel pumps run to drain water from the reservoir.
Customer kisses get raccoon euthanized
A raccoon in Maine was euthanized and tested for rabies after a woman brought it into a pet store for a nail trim and some customers kissed it, state wildlife authorities said.
The raccoon tested negative for the disease, and there is no rabies risk to the public, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said Sunday. However, raccoons are one of the most common carriers of rabies in the state, Latti said.
The woman brought the raccoon into an Auburn pet store on Tuesday, the wildlife department said. She was seeking to get the animal’s nails trimmed, which is a service the store does not provide to raccoons.
Several different people handled the animal and some kissed it, the wildlife department said. The store’s manager then asked the woman to leave and contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the department said.