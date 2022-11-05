LANCASTER, Calif. – Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide immediate further comment.
Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters”.
In 2017, Carter opened up about his substance abuse on an episode of “The Doctors.” He was in rehab that same year after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. He checked himself in for treatment in an effort to regain custody of his son, Prince.
Berkshire Hathaway sees string of lossesWarren Buffett’s company again reported a loss – this time only $2.7 billion – because of a drop in the paper value of its investment portfolio in the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico.
Berkshire Hathaway reported a quarterly loss Saturday of $2.7 billion. That’s down from a $10.3 billion profit a year ago when the stock market was soaring. In the second quarter of this year, Berkshire reported a $44 billion loss.
Buffett said he believes Berkshire’s operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains and losses. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings jumped 20% to $7.76 billion.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate’s companies include Fort Wayne-based MedPro Group, which sells medical malpractice insurance.
US bombs al-Shabab in Somalia
The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of its fighters.
The U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as being carried out Thursday in “collective self-defense” and at the request of the Somali National Army.
The U.S. statement says al-Shabab fighters had been attacking Somali military forces. The initial assessment is that no civilians were killed.