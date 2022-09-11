MERCED, Calif. – After a monthslong manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday.
Dhante Jackson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Newark on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason. Investigators determined the child suffered continuous physical abuse, was malnourished and at times was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home, officials said.
Jackson faces murder and child abuse charges. Four others were arrested on suspicion of helping him evade arrest.
Jackson was in a relationship with the young victim’s mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, who was arrested in March and has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.
Hostility on flight leads to prison time
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members last year aboard a Dallas-to-Los-Angeles flight that had to be diverted.
Federal prosecutors said Kelly Pichardo, 32, and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and the two women were indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.
Prosecutors said Pichardo has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines and will serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.
US flies in more aid to flooded Pakistan
Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country.
Each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program.
Almost 1,400 people have been killed, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless by the heavy flooding since mid-June. The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure.
Venezuela defends Americans’ detentionThe Venezuelan government has defended the detention of U.S. citizens, rejecting an earlier statement from the State Department marking two years of confinement for a Marine veteran accused of being a terrorist and spy.
The government of President Nicolás Maduro said late Saturday it will continue to enforce its laws and reiterated the “spaces and channels” opened with the U.S. “in search of understanding on issues” relevant to their relationship.
The comment came a day after the State Department said it would continue to press Maduro “for the immediate and unconditional release” of Matthew Heath and at least 10 others it considers wrongfully detained in Venezuela.
Palestinian: Police beating unprovoked
A Palestinian man who is seen in an amateur video lying face down, bloody and motionless, as an Israeli policeman kneels on his neck, said Sunday that Israeli forces beat and detained him without provocation as he headed to pray at Jerusalem’s chief Muslim shrine.
Yousef Adi, 36, said he suffered a broken nose and required four stitches on his forehead after last Thursday’s beating nearby the Al Aqsa mosque. The incident is the latest in a series of violent acts by Israeli police against Palestinians. Israeli police said the video distorted the facts and they had used “reasonable force.”