GREENWOOD – Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at a mall south of Indianapolis after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The man entered Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said.
An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.
Police responded to the mall about 6 p.m. Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.
Armored truck bandits get gems, jewels
Millions of dollars’ worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in Southern California, authorities said Sunday.
The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning of July 11 near Los Angeles. The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show south of San Francisco.
It was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center just northeast of Los Angeles.
Between 25 and 30 bags were taken, containing an unknown number of individual pieces. The 18 owners of the stolen items reported more than $100 million in total losses.
Francis plans penitential trip to Canada
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his “penitential” pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
Greeting the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that on July 24, “God willing,” he will begin a seven-day trip to Canada.
The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant at the schools, and that students were beaten for speaking their native languages.
Lopez, Affleck wed in Las Vegas chapel
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.”
Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-thru “tunnel of love.”
Lopez called it the best night of their lives.
The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.
Disgruntled socks owner sues Bass Pro
A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks.
Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his “Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks” every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks.
Instead of getting another pair with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that carried only a 60-day warranty.