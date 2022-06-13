ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Early results in Alaska’s 48-candidate special primary election for U.S. House Saturday showed Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III taking the lead, followed by independent Al Gross. Democratic former state Rep. Mary Peltola, in her first statewide campaign, was in fourth.
Palin, in her first campaign since resigning as Alaska governor in 2009, was the clear leader with 30%. Begich, a businessman and investor who launched his campaign before the March death of longtime Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young – which prompted Saturday’s special election – was in second with 19%.
The top four candidates from the special primary will advance to an August special general election, which will be Alaska’s first using ranked choice voting.
9 accused of assaulting women in China
Chinese authorities arrested nine people on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant after surveillance footage of the attack sparked widespread outrage.
Footage from a barbecue restaurant, showed one of the men approaching a table where a party of four women were seated and placing his hand on a woman’s back. She rebuffed him several times before he flew into a rage and slapped her, prompting her to fight back.
A brawl ensued, with a group of men entering the restaurant and brutally attacking the woman and her dining partners, including shoving them to the ground, kicking them and even throwing a chair at them.
Footage taken from outside the restaurant also showed the attackers dragging the woman who had rebuffed the man’s advances out of the establishment and beating her viciously while most passersby and patrons looked on.
NATO boss to meet with Swedish leader
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously. Stoltenberg will visit Sweden today for talks with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the Nordic nations of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists and has vetoed their entry into the 30-member alliance.
UK Rwanda deportation foes go to court
Opponents of the British government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing today amid the political backlash after reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as “appalling.”
A coalition of groups including immigration rights advocates and public employee unions will ask the Court of Appeal in London to reverse a lower court ruling allowing the first deportation flight to go ahead as scheduled Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in April announced plans to send some undocumented migrants to Rwanda, where their claims for asylum in the east African nation would be processed. If successful, those migrants would stay in Rwanda. Britain paid Rwanda $158 million upfront and will make additional payments based on the number of people deported.
The program is aimed at discouraging migrants from risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats. But human rights groups say the policy is illegal, inhumane and will only magnify the risks for migrants.