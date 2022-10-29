HONG KONG – Hong Kong customs seized 2 tons of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s biggest-ever meth bust, authorities said Saturday.
The drugs, which were seized Oct. 23, had been concealed in bottles labeled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong by sea, according to a government statement. The haul is estimated to be worth $140 million.
Authorities found that 1,800 bottles out of the total 7,700 bottles contained liquid meth. The bust is the largest on record among meth cases in terms of the amount and market value. Authorities are still investigating. No arrests have been made.
The drugs were bound for Australia, and had been shipped from Mexico via Hong Kong, authorities said. In Australia, the market value of the drugs could reach about $1 billion.
Court finds in favor of bikini baristas
A Washington city’s dress code ordinance saying bikini baristas must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.
The decision in a partial summary judgment last week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett, which is about 30 miles north of Seattle.
U.S. District Court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated the Equal Protection clauses of the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. Bikini baristas were “clearly” a target of the ordinance, the court also ruled, adding that the profession is composed of a workforce that is almost entirely women.
The owner of bikini barista stand Hillbilly Hotties and some employees filed a legal complaint challenging the constitutionality of the dress code ordinance enacted in 2017.
Longest passenger train tours Alps
A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.2-mile-long train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.
The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct.
The entire journey took more than an hour. Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 15 1/2 miles through the Alps.
Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
At least 42 people were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in Maguindanao province from Thursday night to early Friday.
Eight other people died elsewhere in the country from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which slammed into the eastern province of Camarines Sur early Saturday, the government’s disaster response agency said. But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses with as many as 60 people in the tribal village of Kusiong.