The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team dropped its season opening contest against Big 12 foe Oklahoma 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 27-25, 25-16) on Friday at the Ball State Invitational in Muncie.
Panna Ratkai led the Mastodons in her collegiate debut with 10 kills. She had six of her kills in the opening set. Oklahoma went on a 4-0 run to go up 12-9, then the Sooners never trailed again.
Purdue Fort Wayne took set two thanks to a 7-1 run that included a kill from Iris Riegel, an ace from LonDynn Betts and blocks from Riegel, Kennedy McCants, Jena Medearis and Ashby Willis. The Mastodons finished the frame with a kill from Riegel and an ace from Ratkai.
The Mastodons went up 24-22 in set three thanks to an ace from Becky Barrett, but the Sooners rallied to win five of the last six points of the set.
OU went on an 8-0 run midway through the fourth set to take control of the frame and the match.
The Mastodons finished with nine aces, with two coming from Nicole Jones, Ratkai and Barrett. Taya Haffner, Betts and Jena Medearis each pitched in one.
Oklahoma's Alexis Helton had 20 kills to lead the Sooners.
Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-1 while Oklahoma improves to 2-0. The Mastodons will play Gonzaga at 11 a.m. Saturday before playing the host Cardinals at 7 p.m.