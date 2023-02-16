The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team fell 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 34-32, 25-19) to No. 10 Ohio State on Thursday at the Gates Sports Center.
Jon Diedrich had a match-high 20 kills with four blocks and four digs for the Mastodons. Mark Frazier added 14 kills. Zach Solomon recorded 45 assists for the Mastodons in his first consistent work at setter this season.
Ohio State out-hit the Mastodons .289 to .264 with Jacob Pasteur putting down 19 kills with two aces for the Buckeyes.
Purdue Fort Wayne (10-3, 1-2 MIVA) led set four 18-16 until a 9-1 Ohio State (10-3, 3-0 MIVA) run gave the set and the match to the Buckeyes.
The Mastodons play No. 11 Ball State on Saturday.