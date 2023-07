A hiker walks past the Hole-in-the-Rock at Papago Park in Phoenix at sunrise Monday. Phoenix posted a high temperature of 116 and tied its own record of 18 consecutive days of highs of at least 110. The forecast indicates that record will likely rise to 19 today. Around a third of the U.S. is under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West. See Page 5A for more on extreme weather.