Quake adds stress in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A moderate earthquake Wednesday near Salt Lake City temporarily shut down a major air traffic hub, damaged a spire atop a temple and frightened millions of people already on edge from the coronavirus pandemic. There were no reports of injuries.

The 5.7-magnitude quake just after 7 a.m. damaged the spire and statue atop the iconic Salt Lake Temple. Elsewhere, bricks were showered onto sidewalks and a chemical plume was released outside the city.

The quake was felt by about 2.8 million people who were already hunkered down inside their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many ran outside in panic amid the shaking that lasted as long as 15 seconds.

“This is extremely bad timing, because we already have the coronavirus issue going on right now causing a lot of anxiety,” Gov. Gary Herbert said.

Planes were diverted from Salt Lake City International Airport, and the control tower and concourses were evacuated. Far fewer people than normal were in the airport because of the coronavirus precautions, making an evacuation easier, airport executive director Bill Wyatt said.

Marsha Guertzgen of Evanston, Wyoming, was about to board a flight when the quake struck. “Pandemonium and chaos” immediately erupted in the terminal – only to be heightened by each aftershock, she said.

“Everybody was running around, they were scared,” she said. “People were screaming, kids were screaming, people were climbing under things.”

No runway damage was found, and most of the damage in the terminal appeared to be caused by a broken water line, Wyatt said.

Paramedics and fire crews responding to emergency calls asked people to first disclose whether they have symptoms of coronavirus. If they did, the crews donned masks, gowns and gloves before attending to them.

Michelle Daneri, 30, said the coronavirus outbreak had kept her mostly inside her Salt Lake City home since Friday, but she emerged after the quake to search for her frightened cat and chatted with her neighbors outside.

“We're trying to check on each other but we're also trying to keep our distance,” Daneri said. “I think we at least stood about 5 feet away from each other.”