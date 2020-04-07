Wisconsin court rules primary can proceed

MADISON, Wis. – Voters in Wisconsin will likely face a choice today of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ordered the election back on, hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing it for two months. That was part of a last-ditch effort by Evers to stop in-person voting today out of concerns about putting poll workers and voters at risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

The court ruled 4-2, with four conservatives in support and two liberals against, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own. Evers had previously opposed moving the election and said he didn't have the authority to shift the timing unilaterally. But he changed course Monday, ordering a delay of in-person voting to June 9, as poll sites closed because nervous volunteers were unwilling to staff them and as criticism about holding the election grew.

The governor said his order was the last hope for stopping the election, and he had no comment after the ruling about any other possible legal challenges.

“There's not a Plan B. There's not a Plan C,” Evers said earlier Monday.

Later Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a plan to extend absentee voting in Wisconsin's spring primary by six days because of the coronavirus. Republicans had asked the court to throw out a lower court's order extending absentee voting to April 13. The justices split 5-4, with the five Republican-appointed justices siding with national and Wisconsin Republicans to prohibit the expanded absentee voting.

Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach said Republicans want to suppress turnout, particularly in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, because that will benefit Republicans.

“Democrats have always been good about getting out the vote on the day of,” Erpenbach said. “If you're looking at the newspapers, watching TV, you know right now it's dangerous.”

Thousands of poll workers had said they wouldn't work, leading Milwaukee to reduce its planned number of polling sites from 180 to just five. More than 2,500 National Guard troops were dispatched to staff the polls. They were also distributing supplies, including hand sanitizer, to polling sites.