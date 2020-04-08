The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, April 08, 2020 11:40 am

    Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

    WILL WEISSERT | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

    The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article