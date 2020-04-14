Liberal candidate unseats GOP justice in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Joe Biden and a liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court whose opponent was endorsed by President Donald Trump emerged victorious Monday in the state's turbulent election marked by the struggle over whether it should have been held at all last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's win was a foregone conclusion, but the absentee-ballot-fueled victory by liberal Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky was a huge win for Democrats. It reduced conservative control of the court to 4-3 and overcame obstacles to voting in large liberal, urban cities.

Justice Dan Kelly was an early underdog in the Supreme Court race, given the expected higher Democratic turnout since the election was on the same day as the presidential primary. But as that race became less competitive in March, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit leading to fears of in-person voting and closure of polling locations, the outcome became far more uncertain.

With so much riding on turnout, the Republican push to proceed with the election was viewed by Democrats as a way for them to suppress Democratic votes, particularly in Milwaukee.

Trump last week broke from health experts and called on his supporters to “get out and vote NOW” for Kelly. He later said Democrats were playing politics by trying to postpone the election.

Trump first voiced support for Kelly at a rally in January, far before concerns over the coronavirus led to calls for a delay in the election.

The highly politicized Wisconsin Supreme Court backed Republicans in proceeding with in-person voting in a ruling issued the day before the April 7 election. Kelly didn't participate, but he did voice support for holding the election.

Despite long lines at polling places in Milwaukee, which shrunk the number of places to vote from 180 to just five, Karofsky surged to victory behind a record-high number of absentee ballots – nearly as many as all the votes cast in a state Supreme Court race last year.