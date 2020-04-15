Biden receives Obama's endorsement

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party's biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in a 12-minute video in which he argued the coronavirus pandemic reinforced the need for better leadership.

The endorsement marked Obama's return to presidential politics more than three years after leaving the White House.

Obama commended Bernie Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary. The Vermont senator ended his campaign last week and threw his support behind Biden on Monday.

He called Sanders an “American original” and backed his frequent call for “structural change.” But he also said that while Democrats “may not always agree on every detail,” they must unify to defeat Republicans.

“The Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress,” he said. “They're interested in power.”

Sanders reiterated his support of Biden on Tuesday, saying it would be “irresponsible” for his own supporters not to back the former vice president.

“I will do everything I can to help elect Joe,” Sanders said in an interview. “We had a contentious campaign. We disagree on issues. But my job now is to not only rally my supporters, but to do everything I can to bring the party together to see that (President Donald Trump) is not elected president.”

Obama avoided intervening in the Democratic primary, but followed the race closely and is eager to take a more active public role. He's expected to headline fundraisers for Biden and public events in key swing states, if such gatherings can still be held given social distancing guidelines.

The endorsement will test whether Obama can transfer his personal popularity to Biden. While the former president is seen favorably by a wide swath of Democratic voters, he was also a deeply polarizing figure during his two terms in office. During his presidency, Democrats lost about 1,000 legislative seats around the country, starting with disastrous 2010 midterms that also cost the party control of the House and many statehouses.

In 2018, he campaigned for some winning Senate and gubernatorial candidates, like Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada and Gov. Tony Evers in Wisconsin. But his influence seemed less powerful in other places such as Florida.

Though Obama stayed out of the primary, Biden frequently pointed to their time together in the White House. Biden often spoke of the “Obama-Biden” administration when talking about various accomplishments and referred to himself as an “Obama-Biden Democrat.”

But he also insisted he was running as his own man, telling anyone who asked that he urged Obama not to endorse him out of the gate or even in the thick of the primary.