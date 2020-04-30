Federal distancing guidelines set to expire

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire Thursday, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again.”

Trump said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week. And he said he's hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters, even though medical experts have said there is little hope of having a vaccine by then.

Putting a positive face on the latest grim numbers – the U.S. death toll has now surpassed American lives lost in the Vietnam War – Trump delivered his daily upbeat update and Kushner described the administration's much-criticized response to the pandemic as “a great success story.”

Trump laid out a vision of a return to pre-coronavirus normalcy – “with or without” a vaccine – with packed restaurants and filled stadiums. That vision flies in the face of sober assessments from doctors who say the country will need to embrace a “new normal” that includes extended social distancing and mask-wearing.

“I don't want people to get used to this,” Trump told reporters. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.

'Fading out'

The announcement came after Trump said he will not be extending the White House's “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines when they expire today.

“They'll be fading out because now the governors are doing it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met with John Bel Edwards, the Democratic governor of Louisiana.

Those guidelines – which were originally supposed to last 15 days and were then extended an additional 30 – encouraged Americans to work from home and avoid restaurants, group gatherings and discretionary travel and advised older Americans and those with serious underlying health conditions to isolate themselves.

Vice President Mike Pence said the guidelines have been incorporated into the new guidance issued by the White House earlier this month that lays out how states can gradually ease restrictions and begin to reopen as the rate of new cases slows.

Edwards, who recently extended Louisiana's stay-at-home order through May 15, is currently under fire from Republican lawmakers in his state. While he was in Washington, some GOP legislators were trying to rally support to take the extraordinary step of trying to override the governor's emergency decision-making.

But Trump commended Edwards on the job he's done after New Orleans became one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots. “I just wanted to congratulate you,” Trump said.

Additional funds

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shifted tone Wednesday and said he is “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill as the chamber returns to session during the pandemic.

The Republican leader faced a storm of criticism from the nation's governors after panning Democrats' proposal for more than $500 billion to help local governments cover the sudden extra costs of police, fire and other front-line workers in the crisis. Last week, he suggested states should be allowed to go bankrupt.

McConnell insisted the next package must also include federal liability protections from what he warned will be an “avalanche” of lawsuits against businesses that reopen during the pandemic.

Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named six Democratic lawmakers to join House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on a new bipartisan committee that will track the nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus aid. The new panel will add another layer of oversight as President Donald Trump's administration carries out the largest economic rescue in U.S. history.

It was not clear Wednesday whether Republicans will join the panel. GOP lawmakers unanimously opposed its creation. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's office blasted it as “impeachment 2.0.”