Lawmakers make history: Vote by proxy

WASHINGTON – It was a day for the history books on Capitol Hill: For the first time, House lawmakers were voting by proxy, an unprecedented move to avoid the risk of travel to Washington during the pandemic.

To mark Wednesday's history-making moment, House Republicans sued to stop the majority party from going ahead with the new system.

The House, with 432 current members and three vacancies, is trying to strike a balance between working from home during the coronavirus outbreak and honoring the Constitution's requirement to be “present” and voting.

The House rules change is fast becoming a political test on party lines.

Dozens of Democrats signed up to have colleagues cast their vote by proxy. Twenty Republicans joined in the leaders' lawsuit against that move, which House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California says is unconstitutional.

“It's a dereliction of duty,” McCarthy said.

The House returned to Washington for an abbreviated two-day session as the city remains under stay home orders. Republicans in the Senate, which is on recess after spending much of May in the capital, have knocked the decision by top Democrats to largely stay out of session during the pandemic.

Deadlocked over the next big coronavirus relief bill, Congress is shifting its attention to a more modest overhaul of small-business aid in hopes of helping employers reopen shops and survive the pandemic.

But the agenda is in flux. There were no formal talks between congressional leaders on the next phase of the federal coronavirus response. Democrats have pushed a $3 trillion-plus measure through the House, but negotiations with the GOP-controlled Senate and White House have yet to begin.

“We can't keep propping up the economy forever,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday while in Lexington, Kentucky. “The ultimate solution is to begin to get back to normal.”