Ex-judge: No basis to dismiss Flynn case

WASHINGTON – A former federal judge appointed to review the Justice Department's motion to dismiss criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn said there was evidence of a “gross abuse” of prosecutorial power and the request should be denied.

Former U.S. District Judge John Gleeson said in a filing Wednesday that the government “has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President.” He urged the judge handling the case to deny the motion and argued that Flynn had committed perjury.

Gleeson was appointed by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in a special role to weigh in, but it will ultimately be up to Sullivan.

Flynn pleaded guilty, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition period.

In January, Flynn filed court papers to withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broken their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

But the Justice Department filed a motion last month to dismiss the case, saying the FBI had insufficient basis to question Flynn in the first place and statements he made during the interview were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Gleeson slammed the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case, saying the arguments from prosecutors were “riddled” with legal errors.

“The Government's ostensible grounds for seeking dismissal are conclusively disproven by its own briefs filed earlier in this very proceeding,” he wrote. “They contradict and ignore this Court's prior orders, which constitute law of the case. They are riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact. And they depart from positions that the Government has taken in other cases.”