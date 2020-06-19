Jean Kennedy Smith, last of famous clan, dies

Jean Kennedy Smith, who was the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and who as a U.S. ambassador played a key role in the peace process in Northern Ireland, has died, relatives said Thursday. She was 92.

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, Smith's nephew, confirmed her death Wednesday at her home in Manhattan. “She took an enormous risk to her own reputation and stature as an ambassador,” he said. “Any other ambassador at that time may not have been able to pull that off.”

Smith was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph and Rose Kennedy, and tragically outlived several of them by decades. Her siblings included older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr., killed in action during World War II; Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, who died in a 1948 plane crash; the president, assassinated in 1963, and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, slain in 1968.

Among Smith's other siblings, Rosemary died in 2005, Patricia in 2006 and Sen. Edward Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy siblings, died of brain cancer in August 2009, the same month their sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver died.

In 1963, she accompanied JFK – the nation's first Irish Catholic president – on his famous visit to Ireland. Smith later recalled the trip as “one of the most moving experiences of my own life.” Three decades later, in 1993, Smith was appointed ambassador to Ireland by then-President Bill Clinton, who recalled her Thursday as a “tireless champion of peace, inclusion, and dignity.”

Diplomacy, like politics, ran in the Kennedy family. Smith's father was ambassador to the United Kingdom from 1938 to 1940; niece Caroline Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration.

As ambassador, Kennedy played a “pivotal role” in the Northern Ireland peace process, Irish President Michael Higgins said Thursday.

In 1994, Smith helped persuade Clinton to grant a controversial visa to Gerry Adams, chief of the Irish Republican Army-linked Sinn Fein party. The move defied the British government, which branded Adams as a terrorist.

She also risked controversy in 1998 by taking communion in a Protestant cathedral in Dublin, going against the bishops of her Roman Catholic church. “Religion, after all, is about bringing people together,” she told The Irish Times. “We all have our own way of going to God.”