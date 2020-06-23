Trump sees 'rigged' vote if mail used

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.”

The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent against widespread fraud but also risk undermining Americans' faith in the election, spreading the very kind of disinformation U.S. authorities have warned foreign adversaries could exploit to foment doubt in the voting process.

The rhetoric, coming as states scramble to adjust voting processes because of the coronavirus pandemic, represents a two-track approach of trying to both block mail-in balloting in advance and setting the stage for challenging the results once it's over.

“It's a way of trying to turn the foreign interference claims that have been made on their head,” said Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine. “Typically we've heard that the Russian government and others were working to help elect Trump, and here is Trump using fears of foreign interference as a way of bolstering his own side.”

“This potentially lays the groundwork,” he added, “for him contesting election results.”

Although election records obtained by The Associated Press show that a half-dozen senior advisers to the president – including Vice President Mike Pence – have voted by mail, others in the administration have promoted the notion that states could be inundated with fraudulent ballots from overseas. Attorney General William Barr raised that prospect in interviews in recent weeks with the New York Times Magazine and Fox News.

Trump tweeted Monday a news report on Barr's remarks as well as a separate message that said: “RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”

Experts say that doomsday scenario is far-fetched.

“Comments like that demonstrate an ignorance of by-mail voting and the technology associated with how it actually works,” said Eddie Perez, global director of technology development at the OSET Institute, a nonprofit technology research organization.

“There are more protocols than people are probably aware of, which would make such an attack rather difficult,” he added.

The ballots used by Colorado's 64 individual counties are printed exclusively in the United States, distinguished by specific colors and target areas and processed through sensitive scanners designed to weed out the inauthentic, said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. A bipartisan team of election judges conducts signature verification and refers for further investigation suspected instances of double-voting.

In Washington state, each county is responsible for printing its own ballots and distributing them to voters, whose signatures on the return ballot are cross-checked against the signature on voter registration applications.

“My experience doing this is that usually when people get creative with things like that, you can tell,” Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in an interview.

Five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – conduct elections entirely by mail. Nearly all states offer some form of the option.