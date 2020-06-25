Pelosi slams Trump plan to overturn Obamacare

WASHINGTON – Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand the Obama-era health law, even as Trump's administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike down “Obamacare.”

Pelosi announced an upcoming floor vote on her measure, setting up a debate that will juxtapose the Democrats' top policy issue, Trump's unrelenting efforts to dismantle Obama's legacy, and the untamed coronavirus pandemic.

Today the Trump administration is expected to file papers with the Supreme Court arguing that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. Pelosi wants her bill on the House floor Monday.

Trying to overturn a health insurance expansion providing coverage to about 20 million people “was wrong any time,” Pelosi said.

“Now, it is beyond stupid,” she added. “Beyond stupid.”

Georgia moving to limit paper ballots

Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday that would prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms ahead of an election.

If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections.

To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state's June 9 primary elections.

Soon after Raffensperger sent ballot applications to all voters, House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, expressed concern that it could be bad for the GOP, telling news outlet Fetch Your News in April that expanded use of mail voting “will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia.”

Dems' convention goes mostly online

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the votes to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.