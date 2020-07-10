Much of Oklahoma ruled Native territory

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.

The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the state's second-largest city.

“On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise. Forced to leave their ancestral lands in Georgia and Alabama, the Creek Nation received assurances that their new lands in the West would be secure forever. ... Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word,” Gorsuch wrote in a decision joined by the court's liberal members.

The court's ruling casts doubt on hundreds of convictions won by local prosecutors. But Oklahoma's three U.S. attorneys quickly released a joint statement expressing confidence that “tribal, state, local and federal law enforcement will work together to continue providing exceptional public safety” under the ruling.

The case the justices decided involved 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, who is serving a 500-year sentence for molesting a child. Oklahoma courts rejected his argument that his case does not belong in Oklahoma courts and that federal prosecutors should instead handle his case.

“As a practical matter for Mr. McGirt, the U.S. attorney will probably put a hold on his release, and there will be an indictment from a federal grand jury very quickly,” said Michael McBride, an Oklahoma City attorney.