Ocasio-Cortez demands apology for slur

WASHINGTON – New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused a Republican colleague on Tuesday of angrily harassing her outside the Capitol over her progressive views in an encounter that a reporter said ended with the congressman using a sexist slur as he walked away.

The No. 2 House Democrat demanded that Florida Rep. Ted Yoho, one of the House's most conservative members, apologize to Ocasio-Cortez, one of the House's most progressive, over Monday's confrontation.

A spokesperson for Yoho denied that the lawmaker had used a sexist slur, saying the Florida congressman had instead muttered “bull––” to himself to describe Ocasio-Cortez's policies.

There was little sign that Yoho's GOP colleagues were rising to defend him, and the House minority leader said he would speak to Yoho.

“We think everyone should show respect to one another,” Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters.

In a tweet Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she had never spoken to Yoho “before he decided to accost me” as they passed each other on the Capitol's outdoor steps during a vote.