House votes to remove statues of Confederacy

WASHINGTON – The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues following the police killing of George Floyd.

The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.

The bill directs the Architect of the Capitol to identify and eventually remove from Statuary Hall at least 10 statues honoring Confederate officials, including Lee, the commanding general of the Confederate Army, and Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president. Three statues honoring white supremacists – including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun of South Carolina – would be immediately removed.

“Defenders and purveyors of sedition, slavery, segregation and white supremacy have no place in this temple of liberty,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said at a Capitol news conference ahead of the vote.

The House approved the bill 305-113, sending it to the Republican-controlled Senate, where prospects are uncertain. Seventy-two Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, joined with 232 Democrats to support the bill.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, voted in opposition to the legislation.

“Washington shouldn't tell states what statues they should send to the Capitol just as it has no right to tell states who they can send as their representatives in Congress,” Banks said in a statement after the vote.

Hoosier lawmakers voting in favor of the proposal were Republican Reps. Jackie Walorski, Susan Brooks and Trey Hollingsworth and Democratic Reps. Andre Carson and Pete Visclosky. Indiana lawmakers voting against the measure in addition to Banks were Republican Reps. Jim Baird, Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence.

Banks' office said he supports replacing the bust of Taney with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the court.

Even if legislation passes both chambers, it would need the president's signature, and President Donald Trump has opposed the removal of historic statues elsewhere.