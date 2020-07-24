Ocasio-Cortez, others speak on culture of sexism

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's outrage over a Republican lawmaker's verbal assault broadened into an extraordinary moment on the House floor Thursday as she and other Democrats assailed a sexist culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women.”

A day after rejecting an offer of contrition from Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., for his language during this week's confrontation, Ocasio-Cortez and more than a dozen colleagues cast the incident as all-too-common behavior by men, including President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

“This issue is not about one incident. It is cultural,” said Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling it a culture “of accepting a violence and violent language against women, an entire structure of power that supports that.”

The lawmakers joining Ocasio-Cortez represented a wide range of the chamber's Democrats, underscoring their unity over an issue that is at once core to the party and capable of energizing its voters.

“I personally have experienced a lifetime of insults, racism and sexism,” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. “And believe me, this did not stop after being elected to public office.”

A Yoho spokesman emailed a statement in which the lawmaker said “no one was accosted, bullied, or attacked” during what he called a brief policy discussion.

In an encounter Monday witnessed by a reporter from The Hill, Yoho berated Ocasio-Cortez on the House steps for saying that some of the increased crime during the coronavirus pandemic could be traced to rising unemployment and poverty.

Ocasio-Cortez described it on the House floor Thursday. She said Yoho put his finger in her face and called her disgusting, crazy and dangerous. She recounted reporters' accounts that he called her a vulgar name after she left.

Yoho, one of Congress' most conservative lawmakers, said Ocasio-Cortez doesn't have the “right to inflate, talk about my family, or give an account that did not happen for political gain.”