Trump continues to tout cognitive test results

WASHINGTON – It doesn't quite have the ring of “Morning in America” and “I Like Ike.”

But the phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” is getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has taken a detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election.

Trump, 74, attempted to demonstrate his mental fitness by reciting five words – in order, importantly – over and over in a television interview broadcast Wednesday night. The president said that collection of nouns, or ones like them, was part of a cognitive test he had aced while declaring that his likely Democratic opponent, 77-year-old Joe Biden, could not do the same.

In a battle of septuagenarians, the Trump campaign has long tried to paint Biden as having lost some of his mental sharpness.

But the gambit has yet to prove successful in denting the former vice president's standing in the race.

That leaves Trump trying to escalate the attacks while defending his own ability to handle the mental rigors of the job.

“The first questions are very easy,” Trump told Fox News.

“The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It's, like, you'll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' So I said, 'Yeah. It's: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'”

He then recalled that, at the end of the test, the doctor asked him to recite it again.

“And you go: 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.' If you get it in order, you get extra points,” Trump said. “They said nobody gets it in order. It's actually not that easy, but for me, it was easy.”

The subject of smarts – especially his own – has long fascinated the president.

Trump has been known to declare that he is “a very stable genius” and that “I have the best words” while noting that he attended the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

And about a month ago, he began telling aides that a cognitive test he took as part of his physical in 2018 could be something he could weaponize against Biden.

The president has been known to recite five words to aides in the West Wing or on Air Force One – he'd tweak the list to make it appropriate for the setting – while claiming that Biden could not do the same.

Dr. James Galvin, a University of Miami professor of neurology who runs a dementia center, said what Trump described sounds an awful lot like the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, often called MoCa.

The MoCa “is a screening test,” Galvin said. “It's designed to be a relatively easy test because what you want to do is pick up people who have problems or possible problems.”

Trump, whose father had Alzheimer's disease, has said that his former personal physician Dr. Ronny Jackson accompanied him to the test in 2018. Jackson, who is now running for Congress, did not respond to an interview request Thursday.

When Biden was asked about cognitive testing last month, he responded, “I've been tested and I'm constantly tested,” before adding, “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against.”

The Biden campaign quickly clarified that its candidate was referring to the rigor of the presidential campaign – not that he had undergone specific cognitive testing. And a campaign spokesperson wasted no time rebutting Trump's claim on Thursday.

“Donald Trump is spectacularly failing every conceivable strategic test by ramping up mentions of this subject at all,” said spokesperson Andrew Bates.