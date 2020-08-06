Trump eyes White House for GOP speech

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll “probably” deliver his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House now that plans to hold the event have been foiled by coronavirus concerns and restrictions.

Such a move would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes, and congressional leaders in both parties publicly doubted Trump could go ahead with the plan. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said flatly that he “can't do that.”

Trump said on Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends” that the convention will be a mix of virtual events and live speeches, including his remarks and a speech by first lady Melania Trump. “I'll probably do mine live from the White House,” he said.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27. Trump is to be formally nominated on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, noted that the Hatch Act limits the ability of federal government employees to participate in partisan political activity — although Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt.

“I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic,” Thune told reporters at the Capitol. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, expressed similar concern.

Biden won't go to party's convention

Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual.

Neither the Biden campaign nor DNC officials offered details about how Biden might accept the nomination, which even in the pandemic could be a made-for-screen event that reaches tens of millions of voters via television and online.

A DNC official said all speakers and presenters for the Aug. 17-24 convention are expected to speak from remote locations.

Facebook deletes Trump virus post

Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are “virtually immune” to the virus.

Facebook said Wednesday that the “video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

Acting IG resigns after cohort fired

The U.S. State Department's acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

Stephen Akard announced his resignation just two days after Democrats issued subpoenas for several of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's top aides to answer questions about the shakeup in the watchdog's office. The department said Akard would return to the private sector but offered no other reason for his departure.

Democrats have alleged that Pompeo sought the ouster of Akard's predecessor, Stephen Linick, because Linick was investigating allegations of impropriety by Pompeo. Pompeo has denied the allegations but acknowledged he asked President Donald Trump to fire Linick for poor performance.