Trump uses trip touting economy to attack Biden

CLEVELAND – President Donald Trump billed his trip to Ohio on Thursday as a chance to promote economic recovery, but he quickly pivoted to a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Even for a president known for his blunt criticism, Trump's remarks stood out and they signaled how contentious the campaign may get over the coming months.

“He's following the radical left agenda, take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy, our kind of energy.” Trump said.

“I don't think he's going to do too well in Ohio,” Trump added.

Biden's campaign responded that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's faith is “at the core of who he is.”

DeWine negative after positive test

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump, according to his Twitter page.

The tweet says DeWine's wife, Fran DeWine, also tested negative, as did staff members.

DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, tested positive for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor said he took a test arranged by the White House in Cleveland as part of standard protocol before he was to meet Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

Instead, he received the news he was positive, called his wife, Fran DeWine, and returned to central Ohio.

West getting help from GOP in bid

Kanye West's unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country, fueling suspicions he's being pushed to run by allies of President Donald Trump hoping to siphon support away from Joe Biden.

The rapper qualified for Colorado's presidential ballot on Thursday, after the secretary of state's office verified that nine electors he submitted are all registered to vote in that state.

One of those was Matthew Zielinski, a former Republican congressional candidate who served as an officer with a county Republican Party in suburban Denver.

A similar pattern has played out in Wisconsin, Ohio, Vermont and Arkansas, where lawyers or activists with GOP ties have been involved in securing the star's place on the ballot.

The successful effort in battleground states Wisconsin and Ohio in particular raised red flags for Democrats, who are braced for a close race and anxious about any third-party candidate drawing voters.

Trump's reelection campaign has denied involvement, with spokesman Tim Murtaugh saying, “We have no knowledge of what Kanye West is doing or who is doing it for him.”

Trump appointee wins primary

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty rode the endorsement of President Donald Trump to victory Thursday in a contested Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

The Nashville businessman emerged from a tough challenge from trauma surgeon Manny Sethi to clinch his party's nomination for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Request to move, add debate tossed

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add an additional general election debate or move up the calendar for the contests.

In a letter to Trump private attorney Rudy Giuliani, his liaison to the commission, the commission writes that it is committed to its existing schedule of three debates between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, saying it would consider adding a fourth debate only if both sides agree to it. Both major party nominees have agreed to participate in the three scheduled debates, the commission said.

Suit decries long lines in Georgia

Democrats are asking a federal judge to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Atlanta alleges that the causes of long lines that have forced Georgians to wait hours to vote during multiple elections, including the June primary, “are directly traceable” to election officials. The lawsuit seeks “to remedy the fundamentally unreasonable conditions that have led, repeatedly, to unconstitutional burdens on countless Georgia voters.”