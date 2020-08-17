Faith leaders featured at virtual DNC

The Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., who criticized President Donald Trump after he held a Bible aloft at a photo op at a historic church in her diocese, is among the diverse group of faith leaders selected by Democrats to speak at their presidential nominating convention.

Bishop Mariann Budde will deliver the benediction Tuesday, the second night of the convention, according to a list shared with The Associated Press on Sunday before its public release.

The Democratic National Convention will mostly be virtual, with online video addresses. Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination Thursday.

Tonight's speakers are expected to include former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich and Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

Activities are set for 9 to 11 p.m. each night.

Budde was outspoken in her criticism of Trump for staging the June 1 visit to the historic St. John's Church across from the White House, where he held up a Bible after authorities had cleared people protesting peacefully against racial injustice. “He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment,” she said in an interview after Trump's walk.

Other faith leaders scheduled to speak include the Rev. Gabriel Salguero, the Florida-based pastor who founded the National Latino Evangelical Coalition; Jerry Young of the Mississippi-based New Hope Baptist Church; Archbishop Elpidophoros, leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; and Rabbi Lauren Berkun, vice president of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America.

Also set to speak Thursday are Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of the advocacy group NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice; the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor at large of the Jesuit magazine America; and Imam Al-Hajj Talib Abdur-Rashid, a Muslim social justice activist.

Meantime, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump had promoted.

“Sure,” said Meadows, when asked on CNN's “State of the Union” whether he acknowledges the fact that she meets the constitutional requirements to be president or vice president. “And I think the president spoke to this yesterday. This is not something that we're going to pursue.”