As convention begins, voices unite on Trump

NEW YORK – The family of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death in police custody sparked a national awakening on racial injustice, led a moment of silence Monday night in the early moments of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

One of Floyd's brothers, Philonise, stood alongside another brother, Rodney, and praised the sweeping protests that followed as “a fitting legacy for our brother.”

The early focus on racial equity came as Joe Biden introduced the breadth of his coalition to a divided America, progressive Democrats joining conservative Republicans and victims of police violence to deliver an urgent appeal for voters to unite against President Donald Trump regardless of political ideology.

The former vice president made his first appearance just half an hour into Monday's event as he moderated a panel on racial justice.

In taped excerpts released before the convention opening, former first lady Michelle Obama, wife of the nation's first Black president, vouched for Biden's empathy and experience.

And the ideological range of Biden's many messengers on the opening night was demonstrated by former presidential contenders from opposing parties: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who championed a multi-trillion-dollar universal health care plan, and Ohio's former Republican Gov. John Kasich, an anti-abortion conservative who spent decades fighting to cut government spending.

“To everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake,” Sanders declared.

Kasich said his status as a lifelong Republican “holds second place to my responsibility to my country.”

“In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times,” he said of his participation at the Democrats' convention.

The unified message, outlined in excerpts of prerecorded speeches, came as Democrats launched the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era. The all-virtual affair was the first without a central meeting place or cheering throngs. And there were real questions about whether the prime-time event would adequately energize the disparate factions Biden hopes to capture.

Republicans face a similar challenge next week.

Democrats abandoned their plans for an in-person gathering in Milwaukee because of the pandemic. The unprecedented gathering is not only testing the bonds of the diverse Biden-Kamala Harris coalition but the practical challenges of running a presidential campaign in the midst of a pandemic.