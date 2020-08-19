Biden 'a man of proven courage'

NEW YORK – Joe Biden blended support from his party's elders and fresher faces on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, making the case that he has the experience and energy to repair chaos that President Donald Trump has created at home and abroad.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry – and former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell – were among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasized a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, also made an appearance.

“Donald Trump says we're leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton said. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos.”

In the opening of the convention's second night, a collection of younger Democrats, including former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were given a few minutes to shine.

“In a democracy, we do not elect saviors. We cast our ballots for those who see our struggles and pledge to serve,” said Abrams, 46, who emerged as a national player during her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018. She added: “Faced with a president of cowardice, Joe Biden is a man of proven courage.”

On a night that Biden was formally receiving his party's presidential nomination, the convention was also introducing his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation as the prospective first lady.

Biden is fighting unprecedented logistical challenges to deliver his message during an all-virtual convention this week. The former vice president was becoming his party's nominee as a prerecorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states airs, and the four-day convention will culminate Thursday when he accepts that nomination inside a mostly empty Delaware convention hall.

For a second night, the Democrats featured Republicans.

Powell, who served as secretary of state under George W. Bush and appeared at multiple Republican conventions in years past, was endorsing the Democratic candidate. In a video released ahead of his speech, he said, “Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn't need teaching.”

Powell joins the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Cindy McCain, who was expected to stop short of a formal endorsement but talk about the mutual respect and friendship her husband and Biden shared.

Preliminary estimates show that television viewership for the first night of the virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clinton's onsite nominating party four years ago.

An estimated 18.7 million people watched coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC, the Nielsen Co. said. Four years ago, the opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.

Biden's campaign said an additional 10.2 million streamed the convention online Monday night.