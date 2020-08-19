President announces pardon for Susan B. Anthony

YUMA, Ariz. – Grappling for votes – and the spotlight – as Democrats hold their national convention, President Donald Trump targeted voters in key states and constituencies Tuesday and promised a pardon for Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement.

Trump flew to Arizona, one of the top 2020 battleground states, to press his case against his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

“The Biden plan would unleash a flood of illegal immigration like the world has never seen before – it would be a torrent of biblical proportions,” Trump was to say, as he prepared to accept the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

Before leaving Washington, Trump held a White House event to announce the pardon of Anthony, convicted of voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.

Trump's pardon announcement came on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote.

Anthony was arrested for voting in Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicized trial. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action.

Trump is set to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday.