Trump takes Twitter fight to high court

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account.

The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trump's @realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million followers is his personal property and blocking people from it is akin to elected officials who refuse to allow their opponents' yard signs on their front lawns.

The federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump uses the account to make daily pronouncements and observations that are overwhelmingly official in nature. It held that Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

US notifies UN of demands on Iran

The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all U.N. sanctions on Iran to be restored, setting off an immediate confrontation with Russia and other Security Council members, including America's European allies, who called the U.S. move illegal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the notification to the president of the U.N. Security Council, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, a requirement to “snap back” U.N. sanctions. He said the U.S. action will extend the arms embargo, which is set to expire Oct. 18, and prohibit Iran from ballistic missile testing and enrichment of nuclear material.

A Russian deputy ambassador to the U.N., Dmitry Polyansky, shot back on Twitter: “Looks like there are 2 planets. A fictional dog-eat-dog one where US pretends it can do whatever it wants without 'cajoling' anyone, breach and leave deals but still benefit from them, and another one where the rest of the world lives and where intl law and diplomacy reign.”

Absentee voting OK'd in New York

New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of an outbreak – like coronavirus – under a new state law signed Thursday.

New Yorkers can now vote by absentee in any election through Jan. 1, 2022, over concern about voting in-person during an epidemic or disease outbreak. For weeks, Democrats and voting rights groups had called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation, which the Democratic-led Legislature passed in late July.

Trump reiterates plan to leave Iraq

President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Iraq as quickly as possible as he met with the prime minister of Iraq to discuss ways to rein in pro-Iran militias in the country and counter residual threats from Islamic State sleeper cells.

“We look forward to the day when we don't have to be there,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. “We're making very big oil deals. Our oil companies are making massive deals. ... We're going to be leaving and hopefully we're going to be leaving a country that can defend itself.”

There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. Last month, the top U.S. general for the Middle East said he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country.

Wisconsin keeps rapper off ballot

Wisconsin election officials decided Thursday to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November because his campaign turned his nomination papers in minutes after the deadline.

West announced in July he's running for president on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several states.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in several swing states to siphon Black votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to play a key role in deciding the election after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.