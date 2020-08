Idahoans force way into Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho – Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

After some people shoved their way past Idaho State Police, Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke allowed the gallery to fully open as long as the crowd stopped chanting and was respectful.

“I want to always try to avoid violence,” he told The Associated Press later. “My initial reaction of course was to clear the fourth floor. But we had room for at least some more.”

He said he was more disappointed than surprised at the violence. “I think we're better than that,” he said. “I think that Idahoans expect more out of their citizens.”

Several conservative lawmakers asked for calm and decorum from the gallery crowd that included a man armed with an assault-style weapon. The session started with a full gallery and few masks.

That carried over into packed committee rooms, where maskless spectators ignored social distancing. One Democratic representative walked out of a committee meeting, citing unsafe conditions.

The session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little is looking at ways to smooth voting in November, including dealing with extra absentee ballots and a potential shortage of polling places and workers amid the virus.

Lawmakers made progress with about a dozen bills advancing. The Senate by a 31-4 vote approved creating centers where residents from different precincts can vote. Backers say this allows people to vote in person despite an expected severe shortage of poll workers. Many poll workers are older and at higher risk of dying if they contract COVID-19.

People not let into the House gallery over social distancing requirements began chanting and banging on the glass doors. Witnesses said the crowd appeared to surge forward and the glass broke, and some people rushed in to fill the gallery.

“I think it's unfortunate that a few people felt like they had to do damage,” said Republican House Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma as she stood near the broken door. “We've not experienced this type of atmosphere before.”