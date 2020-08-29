Trump ramps up campaign stops

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – Fresh off accepting the Republican Party's nomination, President Donald Trump said Friday he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob,” as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before.

Sowing fear about the implications of a Joe Biden victory to battleground state voters, Trump held a rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening. Looking to close his Democratic rival's lead with just over two months until Election Day, Trump was launching an aggressive travel schedule – and continuing to flout coronavirus guidelines.

Trump opened his rally with a rant against demonstrators who confronted those leaving his convention speech on the South Lawn.

Some guests at the political event, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, needed to be escorted by police officers to safety upon leaving the White House grounds.

“They walked out to a bunch of thugs,” Trump said, criticizing District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser for not doing more to protect his supporters. “Unhinged, manic rage. You ought to see last night in Washington, it was a disgrace.”

Speaking in New Hampshire, a state he lost in 2016 by fewer than 2,000 votes and is a top pickup opportunity for him in 2020, Trump repeated unfounded allegations that thousands of voters were bused into the state from neighboring Massachusetts four years ago.

Trump also launched a new attack on Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, speculating on the possibility that she could assume the presidency from the 78-year-old Biden.

“You know I want to see the first woman president also, but I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it, and she's not competent,” Trump said. “She's not competent.”

He suggested his own daughter, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, as a more suitable occupant for the Oval Office.

While the coronavirus kills 1,000 Americans each day, Trump defied his own administration's pandemic guidelines the night before to speak for more than an hour to a tightly packed, largely mask-less crowd at tthe White House. In New Hampshire, a campaign advisory said masks for attendees are “required” in accordance with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's executive orders, and would be provided.