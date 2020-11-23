Michigan GOP leader defends visit

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump did not ask Michigan Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House, a legislative leader said Sunday, a day before canvassers plan to meet about whether to certify Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the battleground state.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield was among seven GOP legislators who met with Trump about an hour Friday, amid his longshot efforts to block Biden's win.

“There was this outrage that the president was going to ask us to break the law, he was going to ask us to interfere, and that just simply didn't happen,” he told Fox News of the highly unusual meeting. He did not elaborate on what was discussed, except to say the delegation asked for additional federal aid to help Michigan's coronavirus response.

Michigan's elections agency has recommended the Nov. 3 results – including Biden's 2.8-percentage point victory – be certified by the Board of State Canvassers, which has two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party want the board to adjourn 14 days to investigate alleged irregularities in Wayne County, the state's largest and home to Detroit.

Staffers for the state elections bureau said that claimed irregularities, even if verified, would not significantly affect the outcome. The Michigan Democratic Party said the total number of Detroit votes implicated by imbalanced precincts – where the number of ballots does not equal the number of names on the pollbook – is at most 450, or “0.029% of the margin” separating Biden from Trump.

If the board does not confirm the results and the Michigan Supreme Court does not subsequently order it to do so, Chatfield said “now we have a constitutional crisis.” He and other Republicans, however, have indicated that they would not undermine the voters' will.

Experts on Michigan election law have said the state board must certify the results now that all 83 counties have reported theirs to the state. Trump personally called the two Republicans on Wayne County's board last week, and they said a day later that they were rescinding their previous vote – following an earlier deadlock – but it was too late.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican who met with Trump, suggested in a Sunday tweet that the state canvassers might “take the full time allowed by law to perform their duties” instead of voting today and said “it's inappropriate for anyone to exert pressure on them.” The deadline is Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, Trump is appealing a federal judge's dismissal of his campaign's effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued an order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The campaign also filed a motion Sunday night asking for an expedited hearing Wednesday as they seek to amend the Pennsylvania lawsuit that Judge Matthew Brann dismissed before the state certifies its election results next month.