Pennsylvania senator tests positive at Trump meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano had gone to the White House last Wednesday with like-minded Republican state lawmakers shortly after a four-hour-plus public meeting that Mastriano helped host in Gettysburg – maskless – to discuss efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Trump told Mastriano that White House medical personnel would take care of him, his son and his son's friend, who were also there for the Oval Office meeting and tested positive. The meeting continued after Mastriano and the others left, the person said.

Biden fractures foot playing with dog

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said.

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, his office said.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture,” but medical staff ordered a more detailed CT scan, his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement. The subsequent scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of his right foot, O'Connor said.

Nurse suspended after social media posting

An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work.

Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates.

The nurse's original TikTok video was deleted, along with her account, but a duet of her video with a side-by-side reaction by another user remained on the app. The nurse was wearing scrubs and had a stethoscope draped over her shoulders in her video, which appears to have been recorded in a break room.

Appeals panel upholds religious school order

A federal appeals panel has upheld Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's order to stop in-person classes at religious schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

A three-member panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Sunday issued a stay of a federal judge's order from last week.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ruled Wednesday that the Democratic governor's order cannot apply to religious schools as the “First Amendment protects the right of religious institutions 'to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government as well as those of faith and doctrine.'”

But the appellate court said Sunday that it is likely to rule that Beshear's order was “neutral and of general applicability” in that all schools were affected.

Colorado governor,partner have virus

The governor of Colorado and his partner have been infected with coronavirus.

Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both tested positive on Saturday.

“(Saturday) evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19,” reads a post on the governor's official Facebook page. “They are both asymptomatic, feeling well and will continue to isolate in their home.” Polis, 45, is expected to continue working remotely.