Trump delivers election diatribe

WASHINGTON – Increasingly detached from reality, President Donald Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won.

Trump called his address, released Wednesday only on social media and delivered in front of no audience, perhaps “the most important speech” of his presidency. But it was largely a recycling of the same litany of misinformation and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud that he has been making for the past month.

Trump, who spoke from the Diplomatic Room, kept up his futile pushback against the election even as state after state certifies its results and as Biden presses ahead with shaping his Cabinet in advance of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Giuliani pressures Michigan to act

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday to pressure, even threaten, the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory.

Rudy Giuliani made baseless claims of “massive fraud, all over the country,” before testifying to a Republican-led legislative committee. He said the U.S. Constitution empowers legislatures to appoint electors directly, even though the Legislature long ago passed a law allotting them to the popular vote winner. Biden won the state by 2.8 percentage points. The result was certified by the state's bipartisan election board last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who was among GOP legislators who attended an extraordinary meeting with Trump at the White House less than two weeks ago, reiterated Tuesday that the Legislature will not undermine the voters' will.

Ex-astronaut Kelly sworn in to Senate

Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn into the Senate on Wednesday, narrowing Republican control of the chamber and underscoring his state's shift from red to blue.

Kelly, 56, defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally in last month's election, making her one of only three incumbents to lose. By taking office, he has reduced the Republican edge in the chamber to 52-48 and sets the stage for two pivotal Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Among those watching from the visitors' gallery were his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., and Scott Kelly, his twin brother and fellow retired astronaut.

In an interview, Kelly praised the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a political maverick whose seat he now holds and whose grave he visited Tuesday at the U.S. Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis, Maryland.

Retiring senator urges cooperation

Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee political legend who forged a productive path as a Senate institutionalist after tours as governor and Cabinet secretary, said goodbye to the chamber Wednesday, advising his colleagues to seek broadly backed, durable solutions to the nation's problems rather than succumb to easy partisanship.

The three-term Republican had his most noteworthy success on education and health policy, becoming a beloved bipartisan figure in an increasingly polarized, dysfunctional Senate.

“It's hard to get here, it's hard to stay here, and while we're here, we might as well try to accomplish something good for the country,” said Alexander, 80.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., grew emotional as he recounted his friend of five decades. “Sen. Alexander ... is hands-down one of the most brilliant, most thoughtful, and most effective legislators any of us have ever seen.”