Georgia senator sidesteps question over Trump loss

ATLANTA – Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused Sunday to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, as she debated her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of twin Georgia runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Asked specifically about President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Georgia and whether she agreed with Trump's unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud, Loeffler sidestepped the matter.

“The president has every right to every legal recourse, and that's what's taking place,” Loeffler said.

The senator later alleged, without any supporting details, irregularities in the November elections and repeated Trump's right to “legal recourse” without acknowledging the president's campaign has lost round after round of post-election court challenges, including in Georgia, which has already certified its results.

Her Democratic opponent Warnock blasted the senator for “casting doubt” on a legitimate election.

“The people have spoken on the presidential election, and they're waiting on their senator to be focused on them, not the person in the White House,” he said.

However, Loeffler, again and again, tacitly admitted Trump's defeat by casting the runoffs necessary to prevent a leftward march.

“Everything is at stake in this election, the future of our country,” she said, alluding to the high-stakes battle for control of the Senate.

Loeffler more than a dozen times blasted “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” and hammered the pastor as a socialist who would ensure everything from a government takeover of the U.S. health care system to the seizure of Americans' guns. Warnock, who is not a socialist, countered by blasting Loeffler as a self-interested, uber-wealthy politician who “lied not only on me, but on Jesus” by highlighting and, he said, misrepresenting bits and pieces of sermons he's delivered over the years.

The battle between Loeffler and Warnock and a second runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue with Democrat Jon Ossoff will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden's presidency. Republicans need one seat for a majority. Democrats need a sweep to make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote.

The debate came a day after Trump was in Georgia for a Valdosta rally alongside the two Republican senators. The president repeated his baseless claims that Biden's victory in Georgia and nationally were due to fraud. While Loeffler dodged questions about Trump's defeat, Warnock sidestepped questions about whether he'd support expanding the Supreme Court if Democrats had the power to do so. He said was more interested in coronavirus.

On COVID, the rivals confirmed their confidence in a vaccine and said they'd take it. But they drew sharp contrasts on another economic aid package. Warnock hammered Loeffler's criticisms this year of some congressional aid. Loeffler blamed Democratic leaders for Congress' failure to pass a new round of aid this fall, and said Warnock would be a rubber stamp for them in Washington.

In an earlier session Sunday, Ossoff debated an empty podium, hammering Perdue as a “coward” for skipping the debate.

Ossoff suggested Perdue, the first-term Republican whose prolific stock trading has drawn attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, left his podium vacant because he didn't want to “incriminate himself.”