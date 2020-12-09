Biden to petition to let ex-military officer run Pentagon

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday made his case for retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, urging Congress to waive a legal prohibition against a recently serving military officer running the Pentagon.

With concern rising in Congress about maintaining civilian control of the military, Biden suggested he felt a need to counter an emerging narrative that Austin's nomination blurs the lines between civil and military roles.

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly,” Biden wrote in The Atlantic.

Biden countered the concerns by arguing that Austin knows that a Pentagon chief's duties are different from those of a military officer. He said Austin is aware that “the civil-military dynamic has been under great stress these past four years,” an allusion to President Donald Trump's hiring of numerous retired generals for key posts early in his administration, including retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis as defense secretary.

Biden said the main reason he picked Austin was because he reacts well under pressure. “He is the person we need in this moment,” Biden wrote.

Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon and was an unexpected choice. Most speculation centered on Michele Flournoy, an experienced Washington hand and Biden supporter. She would have been the first woman to run the Pentagon. Flournoy issued a statement Tuesday congratulating Austin and calling him a man of deep integrity.

Austin is widely admired for his service, which includes leading troops in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and overseeing U.S. military operations throughout the greater Middle East as head of Central Command. Austin retired in 2016 after 41 years in the Army and has never held a political position.

Civilian control of the military is rooted in Americans' historic wariness of large standing armies with the power to overthrow the government it is intended to serve. That is why the president is the commander in chief of the armed forces, and it reflects the rationale behind the prohibition against a recently retired military officer serving as defense secretary.

Such a congressional waiver has been granted only twice: in 1950 for George Marshall and in 2017 for Mattis.

Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he had no problem voting for the waivers. But Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said a waiver “would contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian control over a nonpolitical military.”

“That principle is essential to our democracy ... I think (it) has to be applied, unfortunately, in this instance,” he said.