State officials back Trump

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump's campaign to subvert the will of voters and reverse his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward imminent failure – a demonstration of Trump's power to bend the GOP to his will even as he leaves office.

Dozens of state lawmakers, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Trump's false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results. None of the moves have had an impact on the election results – and even Republican governors have certified Biden's win. Still, activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era conservative politics.

“I definitely see a brand new movement taking shape,” said Monica Boyer, a former lobbyist in Indiana and early national voice of the tea party movement. “Was this election stolen? I don't know. But people have the right to know.”

In Pennsylvania, 64 Republican lawmakers – including leadership – have signed a statement urging members of Congress to block the state's electoral votes from being cast for Biden. In Texas, the state's Republican attorney general has filed a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court demanding that other states' Electoral College votes be invalidated.

Even in liberal Massachusetts, five GOP candidates who lost their races filed a federal lawsuit Monday trying to decertify the state's election results, recycling claims about irregularities and voting machines.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia all hosted meetings with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani where they allowed hourslong airing of grievances over the election as the states certified results for Biden.

The president reached out twice last week to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, to press the state's legislature to replace the electors for Biden with those loyal to Trump. Cutler told him state law prevented such a move, according to a spokesman.

The president has shown he's willing to attack state Republicans who don't back his cause. Trump tweeted Monday that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who had worried publicly about the spread of election misinformation, was “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud” and said he should be replaced.

Some Republicans have criticized Trump's fight. “It's completely unacceptable and it's not going to work,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Toomey has said he will not seek reelection in 2022.

By contrast, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler this week repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's win, as she hopes to persuade Trump supporters to back her in her January runoff election.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, filed his lawsuit as he faces investigation by the FBI for allegedly using his office to help a wealthy donor – and while the president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office.

Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. But Trump celebrated it Tuesday, tweeting thanks to Texas for “COURAGE & BRILLIANCE!”