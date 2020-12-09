Supreme Court rejects GOP suit

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.

The decision came in a lawsuit led by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northeastern Pennsylvania and GOP congressional candidate and Trump favorite Sean Parnell. They argued that Pennsylvania's expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions.

They had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania's presidential electors.

Hawaii certifies election results

Hawaii on Tuesday certified the results of its presidential vote after the state Supreme Court dismissed an elections complaint challenging the entirety of the Nov. 3 general election in the islands.

President-elect Joe Biden won 63.1% of Hawaii's vote, compared with President Donald Trump's 34%, according to the final summary report from the state Office of Elections. Hawaii has four electors in the Electoral College.

Three unsuccessful candidates for office had alleged the state's nonpartisan Office of Elections violated state law when they implemented the state's new vote-by-mail system this year. They argued this created opportunities for fraud to be committed.

States meet 'safe harbor' deadline

A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Other than Wisconsin, where a lawsuit is still being heard, every state appears to have met the so-called “safe harbor” deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president.

It's called a safe harbor provision because it's a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which is six days before electoral votes are cast Monday.

Krebs sues lawyer over threats

The U.S. cybersecurity official who was fired last month by President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday over threatening remarks by a lawyer for the president that prompted a wave of death threats against him.

Christopher Krebs says in the suit that he has been “bombarded” with threats since attorney Joseph diGenova appeared on the pro-Trump TV network Newsmax and called for Krebs to be killed.

Amid the threats, Krebs, a Republican and Trump appointee, was forced to move out of his home in Virginia for several days and hire private security.

He still keeps his children from playing in their front yard out of fear, attorney Jim Walden said in the lawsuit, filed in diGenova's home state of Maryland.