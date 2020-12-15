Electoral College secures Biden win

WASHINGTON – The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation's next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month's election. The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he had lost.

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met to cast paper ballots, with masks, social distancing and other pandemic precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

For all Trump's unsupported claims of fraud, there was little suspense and no change as all the electoral votes allocated to Biden and the president in last month's popular vote went officially to each man.

Trump remained in the Oval Office, calling allies and fellow Republicans while keeping track of the running Electoral College tally, according to White House and campaign aides.

He complained that the cable networks were treating it like a mini-Election Night while not giving his challenges any airtime.

A presidential wish for a fierce administration defense led to TV appearances early Monday by Stephen Miller, one of his most ferocious advocates, to try to downplay the importance of the Electoral College vote and suggest that Trump's legal challenges would continue all the way to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

In a Fox News interview taped over the weekend, Trump said that “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that's what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly.”

In Michigan, lawmakers from both parties reported receiving threats, and legislative offices were closed over threats of violence. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over Trump.

Georgia state police were out in force at the state Capitol in Atlanta before Democratic electors pledged to Biden met. There were no protesters seen.

Republicans who would have been Trump electors met anyway in a handful of states Biden won. Pennsylvania Republicans said they cast a “procedural vote” for Trump and Pence in case courts that have repeatedly rejected challenges to Biden's victory were to somehow still determine that Trump had won.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated four years ago, were among New York's 29 electors for Biden and Harris.