Electoral College secures Biden win
Associated Press
WASHINGTON – The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation's next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month's election. The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he had lost.
Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met to cast paper ballots, with masks, social distancing and other pandemic precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.
For all Trump's unsupported claims of fraud, there was little suspense and no change as all the electoral votes allocated to Biden and the president in last month's popular vote went officially to each man.
Trump remained in the Oval Office, calling allies and fellow Republicans while keeping track of the running Electoral College tally, according to White House and campaign aides.
He complained that the cable networks were treating it like a mini-Election Night while not giving his challenges any airtime.
A presidential wish for a fierce administration defense led to TV appearances early Monday by Stephen Miller, one of his most ferocious advocates, to try to downplay the importance of the Electoral College vote and suggest that Trump's legal challenges would continue all the way to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
In a Fox News interview taped over the weekend, Trump said that “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that's what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly.”
In Michigan, lawmakers from both parties reported receiving threats, and legislative offices were closed over threats of violence. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over Trump.
Georgia state police were out in force at the state Capitol in Atlanta before Democratic electors pledged to Biden met. There were no protesters seen.
Republicans who would have been Trump electors met anyway in a handful of states Biden won. Pennsylvania Republicans said they cast a “procedural vote” for Trump and Pence in case courts that have repeatedly rejected challenges to Biden's victory were to somehow still determine that Trump had won.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated four years ago, were among New York's 29 electors for Biden and Harris.
Wisconsin high court rejects suit
MADISON, Wis. – A narrowly divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his election loss in the battleground state about an hour before the Electoral College cast Wisconsin's 10 votes for Democrat Joe Biden.
The president sought to have more than 221,000 ballots disqualified in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state's two most heavily Democratic counties.
In the 4-3 ruling, the court's three liberal justices were joined by conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn who said three of Trump's four claims were filed too late and the other was without merit. The three dissenting conservative justices said the court still should have decided whether votes Trump was contesting should have counted and clarified the law for future elections.
Georgia launches signature audit
ATLANTA – Georgia's secretary of state on Monday announced an audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in one county, but the outcome of the presidential race in the state will not change as a result of the audit.
“Now that the signature matching has been attacked again and again with no evidence, I feel we need to take steps to restore confidence in our elections,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference as he announced the audit that will focus on Cobb County in suburban Atlanta.
