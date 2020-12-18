Biden's diverse Cabinet picks continue with EPA, interior

President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he had chosen North Carolina regulator Michael S. Regan as his nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as his pick for interior secretary.

The picks help Biden fulfill his promise to put together a Cabinet that reflects the diversity of America. Regan is Black, and Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet member in history.

Regan became environmental chief in North Carolina in 2017 and made a name for himself by pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping the low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who hired Regan, called him “a consensus builder and a fierce protector of the environment.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would take over the EPA after four years that have seen the Trump administration weaken or eliminate key public health and environmental protections. Regan previously spent almost a decade at the federal EPA, including managing a national program for air pollution issues.

For her part, Haaland would be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department, the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation's tribes for generations.

Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, would be in charge of an agency that has sway over the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes as well as over much of the nation's vast public lands, waterways, wildlife, national parks and mineral wealth.

She tweeted, “In 4 years, Trump failed Indian Country & only broke more promises. It was exacerbated by the Administration's failure to take this #pandemic seriously. Looking forward to turning the page on this dark chapter.”