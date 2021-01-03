Braun, 10 others vow to reject Biden's win

WASHINGTON – A growing number of Republican lawmakers – including Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana – are joining President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets next week to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Saturday announced a coalition of 11 senators and senators-elect who issued a joint statement saying they will contest the presidential election results. This follows the declaration from Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was the first to buck Senate leadership by saying he would join with House Republicans in objecting to the state tallies during Wednesday's joint session of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged his party not to try to overturn what nonpartisan election officials have concluded was a free and fair vote.

The 11 senators largely acknowledged Saturday they will not succeed in preventing Biden from being inaugurated on Jan. 20 after he won the Electoral College 306-232. But their challenges, and those from House Republicans, represent the most sweeping effort to undo a presidential election outcome since the Civil War.

“We do not take this action lightly,” Cruz and the other senators said in a joint statement. “That vote is the lone constitutional power remaining to consider and force resolution of the multiple allegations of serious voter fraud.”

They vowed to vote against certain state electors Wednesday unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results, giving state legislatures time before Jan. 20 to “certify a change in their vote, if needed.” They are zeroing in on the states where Trump has raised unfounded claims of voter fraud.

The senators say there is a “long precedent” of Democratic members raising the same objections and noted that after the 1876 election, Congress appointed a commission to look into questions about election returns, and the news media did not “simply dismiss those raising them as radicals trying to undermine democracy.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the top Democrat on the panel overseeing the Electoral College count, said the Republican effort “to supersede state certifications” is wrong. “It is undemocratic. It is un-American. And fortunately it will be unsuccessful. In the end, democracy will prevail,” she said in a statement.

On the other side of the Republican divide, several senators spoke out against Cruz and Hawley's effort. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in a statement that she will vote to affirm the election and urged colleagues in both parties to join her in “maintaining confidence” in elections “so that we ensure we have the continued trust of the American people.”

Caught in the middle is Vice President Mike Pence, who faces pressure from Trump's allies over his ceremonial role in presiding over the session Wednesday. A lawsuit from Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and a group of Arizona electors trying to force Pence to step outside mere ceremony and shape the outcome of the vote was dismissed Friday, and an appeal was rejected Saturday night.