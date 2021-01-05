Biden, Trump stump in Georgia ahead of runoff

ATLANTA – President-elect Joe Biden on Monday told Georgia Democrats they had the power to “chart the course” for a generation as President Donald Trump urged Republican voters to “swamp” the polls ahead of runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump made his final-hours pitch to voters at a nighttime rally in north Georgia, where Republicans were banking on strong voter turnout today to reelect Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and hold control of the chamber.

Biden campaigned with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, hoping he could recreate the coalition that secured him a narrow victory in the presidential race in November.

“Folks, this is it. This is it. It's a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia and for America,” Biden said at a drive-in rally. “Unlike any time in my career, one state – one state – can chart the course, not just for the four years but for the next generation.”

Trump, at the rally in Dalton, Georgia, spent much of his address on message, making an impassioned case that Loeffler's and Perdue's races were among the most important Georgia voters would ever face.

To be sure, he also spent a fair amount of time rehashing false claims that the November election was “rigged” and urged Republicans to “swamp” the polls today. “The Democrats are trying to steal the White House, you cannot let them,” he said. “You just can't let them steal the U.S. Senate, you can't let it happen.”