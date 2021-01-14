Trump condemns riot he fomented in video

President Donald Trump has released a video condemning the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week.

The video came out Wednesday after he was impeached by the House for a record second time, this time with Republican votes. Trump also called on his supporters to remain peaceful amid concerns about additional violence in the days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump says: “I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.”

Trump made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.

Denial to reinstate Parler sought

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. has asked a federal judge to deny a request to reinstate the cloud-service account for conservative social media network Parler, claiming Parler shrugged off police violence content on its site before and after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Amazon's lawyers made the claim Tuesday, a day after Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon claiming a breach of contract and antitrust violation after its account was suspended and effectively removed from the internet.

Nazi camp shirt wearer arrested

A man photographed wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, authorities said.

Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. He was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawfully entering a restricted building.

Olympic swimmer charged in riot

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers during the frightening ordeal.

It wasn't clear if he had been taken into custody.

NYC to terminate Trump contracts

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

De Blasio said the Trump Organization earns about $17 million a year in profits from its contracts to run two ice skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The city can legally terminate a contract if the leadership of a company is engaged in criminal activity, the Democratic mayor said.

Democrat says she feared for her life

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she and other elected officials “narrowly escaped death” last week when a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, noting that she had additional concerns her own colleagues would put her at risk.

In an Instagram Live video on Tuesday night, the Democrat said she personally had an encounter, the details of which she said she couldn't disclose due to security concerns, “where I thought I was going to die.”

Airbnb to cancel DC reservations

Airbnb said Wednesday it will be blocking and canceling all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the presidential inauguration.

The decision was in response to local, state and federal officials who were asking people not to travel to Washington.