Biden: No privately run federal prisons

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered the Department of Justice to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role government has played in implementing discriminatory housing policies.

In remarks before signing the order, Biden said the U.S. government needs to change “its whole approach” on the issue of racial equity. He added that the nation is less prosperous and secure because of the scourge of systemic racism.

“We must change now,” the president said. “I know it's going to take time, but I know we can do it. And I firmly believe the nation is ready to change. But government has to change as well.”

Biden rose to the presidency during a year of intense reckoning on institutional racism in the U.S.

Indiana senators favor term limits

Republican Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young of Indiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida plan to reintroduce an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on members of Congress.

U.S. senators would be limited to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“If there is one change that would immediately make Washington work more for Americans and less for the swamp, it's term limits. I'm proud to have signed a term limit pledge for myself and to support this constitutional amendment to break up the farm system of politics and take on the dysfunction in D.C.,” Braun said.

Senate confirms secretary of state

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken as America's top diplomat, tasked with carrying out President Joe Biden's commitment to reverse the Trump administration's “America First” doctrine that weakened international alliances.

Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, a longtime Biden confidant, as the nation's 71st secretary of state, succeeding Mike Pompeo. The position is the most senior Cabinet position, with the secretary fourth in the line of presidential succession. Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.

Biden elevates new science adviser

President-elect Joe Biden announced Friday that he has chosen a pioneer in mapping the human genome – the so-called “book of life” – to be his chief science adviser and is elevating the top science job to a Cabinet position.

Biden nominated Eric Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, who was the lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science. He is the first life scientist to have that job. His predecessor is a meteorologist.

Biden said he is boosting the science adviser post to Cabinet level, a first in White House history.

Commerce nominee before Senate

President Joe Biden's pick to oversee the Commerce Department took a tough line on China in her confirmation hearing Tuesday, though she stopped short of singling out which Chinese companies should remain on a list that limits their access to advanced U.S. technology.

If confirmed, as expected, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, would be responsible for promoting opportunities for economic growth domestically and overseas