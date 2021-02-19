Capitol Police want fence to remain for now

WASHINGTON – U.S. Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months as law enforcement continues to track threats against lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The police officials suggested that the fence remain in place until September, in part because investigators are tracking continuing threats, the person said. The threats range in specificity and credibility, but they include online chatter about extremist groups potentially returning to the Capitol in the coming weeks, the person told AP.

The police officials said the fence is needed as a physical barrier to prevent a potential repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection when thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win, the person said.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the melee.