Arkansas governor quits Trump

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it's time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party.

“No, I wouldn't,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN's “State of the Union” whether he would ever support Trump again. “He's going to have a voice, as former presidents do. But there's many voices in the party.”

Trump “should not define our future. We have got to define it for ourself,” the Republican governor added.

Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump's administration to end. But Hutchinson did not join calls for Trump to resign and said impeachment wasn't a practical option. The Senate acquitted Trump of inciting the attack.

Hutchinson's interview aired days after his nephew, Arkansas state Sen. Jim Hendren, announced that he's leaving the GOP, citing Trump's rhetoric and the riot at the Capitol by Trump's supporters. Trump had stoked a campaign of spreading debunked conspiracy theories and false violent rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen from him in the weeks before the insurrection.

Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.” He said the GOP will need to work in particular on galvanizing certain segments of voters as Trump did, such as blue-collar workers.